Father's Day greetings

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings as Belarusians celebrate Father's Day.

According to the head of state, the holiday intertwines the man’s generosity and the sanctity of parental duty. “This spiritual unity, filled with love of a father's heart, has been a reliable support and guardian of wellbeing of a strong Belarusian family for centuries,” the message of greetings reads. “The name and the responsible role of the father are associated with the happiness of the nearest and dearest, their successes and achievements, without which the future of our Motherland is unthinkable.”

Children and grandchildren learn from men how to overcome difficulties, follow the chosen path, be useful to the society and the state, love and protect the land of their ancestors, the President stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished every Belarusian man to fully realize and show the joy of paternal care and always cherish the warmth of parental love in his heart. “May we all have enough strength and health to do this even in the most difficult circumstances,” the head of state added.