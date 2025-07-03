Independence Day greetings

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to fellow Belarusians on the occasion of Independence Day.

The message reads: “I congratulate you on the Day of Independence of the Republic of Belarus (the Day of the Republic). It is a holiday that embodies heroism, work valor, and belief of the sovereign and strong-spirited nation in a happy future. The date of liberation of the Motherland’s capital city from fascist oppression heralded the restoration of the peaceful life and forever became a symbol of the fight for freedom, an example of courage, and a never fading beacon for new generations of Belarusians.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked that by multiplying the legacy of the past with work and with talents of contemporaries, by defending the original values and truth, Belarusians persistently advance towards success on the way of justice and creation.

“I am convinced that the memory of the heroic past and the involvement in a common cause, love for the Motherland, and pride for its accomplishments will help us make Belarus successful and thriving,” the President stressed.