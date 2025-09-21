Motorized Rifle Troops Day greetings

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated personnel and veterans of the motorized rifle forces on their professional holiday – Motorized Rifle Troops Day.

“Today we honor the valiant motorized rifle troops, the backbone of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus and reliable defenders of the peaceful labor of Belarusians and our country’s sovereignty,” the message of congratulations reads. “Years pass, generations change, but the legendary infantry, our pride and glory, will always enjoy the people’s unwavering respect. Those who heroically forged victory on the battlefields of the Great Patriotic War 80 years ago, who faithfully fulfilled their soldier’s duty in Afghanistan, and who today, through daily service, strengthen the state’s defense capability and the army’s combat readiness.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed special gratitude to the veterans who, having devoted many years to serving the Motherland, remain active, maintain ties with military units, and work with young people.

“I thank you for your service. I wish you and your families good health, happiness, optimism, and new successes in the most important thing: the defense of our native Belarus,” the President concluded.