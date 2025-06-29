Youth and Students' Day greetings

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated young people of the country on the Youth and Students' Day.

“Youth is a special time. The time of the first serious decisions and choice of life path, when dreams of future victories and successes are translated into efforts to benefit the Fatherland, to build and create for the sake of peace and harmony on the native land,” the head of state said.

The President said: “No matter where you apply your talents, please know that it is only dedicated work of each of you that will ensure the development and prosperity of Belarus. Approach the world boldly and confidently. Choose the energy of creativity and new ideas over beaten roads. The strategy for our common tomorrow will depend on you.”

On this festive day, Aleksandr Lukashenko wished everyone bright victories and achievements. “May your most cherished dreams come trur,” the head of state noted.