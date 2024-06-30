Youth and Students’ Day greetings

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated guys and girls on Youth and Students’ Day.

“This bright and light holiday personifies dreams about great accomplishments. People choose their future path when they are young. The choice of the profession, the creation of the family, the birth of children are events of utmost importance that lay the foundation of a successful life. Appreciate every passing moment. Fill every day with events and accomplishments. Justify the title of the most active and goal-oriented part of the society. Your energy, optimism, sincerity, and the desire to work for the benefit of the Motherland are the key to the development and prosperity of Belarus,” the congratulatory message reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked that the rapidly changing world expects decisive steps and actions from young people.

“Make the boldest ideas and concepts come true. Be worthy of your great ancestors. Add to the riches of the native land, reinforce people’s unity, and preserve the historical memory and national traditions. May everyone find their calling and decently show their worth on the chosen path,” the President wished.