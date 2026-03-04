Police Day greetings

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated active-duty and retired employees of the internal affairs bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on their professional holiday – Police Day.

“The history of the Belarusian police is an integral part of the nation’s history, shaped by the lives of thousands of officers who are wholeheartedly committed to their duty and their Fatherland,” the message of congratulations reads. “In any weather, regardless of circumstances, officers of the internal affairs bodies tirelessly and selflessly work to maintain public order in our cities and villages, protect citizens from criminal acts, and save lives, sometimes at the risk of their own.”

The President extended heartfelt congratulations to the veterans of the agency, who made a worthy contribution to strengthening security and stability in the country.

In the Year of the Belarusian Woman, Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed special gratitude to the female officers who serve with honor alongside men, including in special units. He also thanked the mothers and wives who fully share the challenges of the demanding daily work of police officers and remain a reliable support for their husbands and sons.

“I am convinced that the personnel of the internal affairs bodies will continue to justify the trust of the people through concrete actions, ensuring legality and public order in the country,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

The President wished active-duty and retired employees of the internal affairs bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs peace, kindness, strong health, and success in their service for the benefit of the people of Belarus.