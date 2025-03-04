Police Day greetings

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated active-duty and retired employees of the internal affairs bodies and internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on their professional holiday - Police Day.

“This day connects epochs and generations - people who stood at the origins of the country's law enforcement agencies more than a century ago and those who maintain order and protect citizens today,” the message of congratulations reads.

The head of state noted that the history of the Belarusian police is a chronicle of courage and selflessness. The valorous chapters of this chronicle feature the first militia units consisting of workers and peasants who patrolled the streets of cities and villages, and policemen who were the first to fight off the enemy during the Great Patriotic War.

The President thanked all those who continue the traditions of dedicated service to the law and the people - veterans and active-duty employees of the internal affairs bodies and the internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. “Every day you confront crime, protect the rights of citizens, often risking your own lives. Largely due to your professionalism, resolve and readiness to take responsibility for law and order, we maintain peace and stability in the country,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished active-duty and retired employees of the internal affairs bodies and internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs good health, happiness and new successes in their service in the name of peace and well-being of Belarus.