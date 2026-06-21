Medical Workers Day greetings

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to healthcare workers on their professional holiday - Medical Workers Day.

“Your dedication to helping people deserves respect. After all, by saving lives, preserving and strengthening the health of citizens, you make an invaluable contribution to the future of our country,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state emphasized that broad opportunities have been created for the development of medicine in Belarus. Hospitals are being built across the country, modern equipment is being acquired, and advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies are being successfully implemented. “But at the core of your work, there have always been high professionalism, responsibility, and compassion,” the President noted.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed sincere gratitude to healthcare workers and veterans of the sector for their dedicated service. “I am confident that people in white coats will continue to build on the glorious traditions of domestic healthcare and serve their cause and their homeland with devotion,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

The President wished healthcare workers and their families health, happiness, and joy, and wished Belarus peace and goodness.