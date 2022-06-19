Healthcare Workers’ Day greetings

Dear friends,

I wish you a happy Healthcare Workers’ Day.

The main resource of the country – the life of every person – is in your capable and reliable hands. Only people with outstanding humanity and willingness to help choose this difficult, responsible and very important job.

I would like to thank practitioners, researchers, specialists of the sanitary and epidemiological service and laboratory diagnostics, pharmacists, paramedics, nurses, medical attendants, all healthcare workers who remain loyal to their duty, who sincerely and selflessly serve people and Belarus for their everyday hard work.

I am convinced that in the future you will preserve traditions and continuity to raise the efficiency of healthcare in Belarus.

On this special day I wish you good health, happiness, wellbeing and especially every success in your noble work.

Aleksandr Lukashenko