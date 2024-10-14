Mother's Day greetings

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated fellow Belarusians on the most touching and heart-warming autumn holiday – Mother's Day.

“Nature has gifted women with the unique ability to love unconditionally, sincerely and wholeheartedly, to give us inspiration and strength throughout our entire lives. A mother turns a house into a loving home, protects from trouble and mistakes, cheers up with a gentle smile and kind words, encourages us to dream big and find our best-selves,” the message reads.

The head of state remarked that motherhood is about care, sacrifice and great spiritual power, which have been the source of unity and well-being of Belarusians for centuries.

“I wish our dear, beloved and unique mothers good health, unlimited joy and true happiness,” added Aleksandr Lukashenko.