Aleksandr Lukashenko extends Cosmonautics Day greetings

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings as Belarusians celebrate Cosmonautics Day on 12 April.

“Today we are celebrating Cosmonautics Day. On 12 April 1961 a new era in the study of the universe began for mankind. From the first steps on this path national scientists, engineers and designers have been making a significant contribution to the peaceful exploration of space. We are rightfully proud of Belarusian cosmonauts - Pyotr Klimuk, Vladimir Kovalyonok, Oleg Novitsky and first cosmonaut of sovereign Belarus Marina Vasilevskaya,” the message of greetings reads.

Belarus has been successfully implementing a number of space projects, the head of state said. “We are building new satellites, state-of-the-art equipment, training our own personnel, which confirms the image of Belarus as a high-tech country. I am confident that the space industry will continue to develop steadily, being a driver of the national economy,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

The President wished everyone strong health, happiness, peace, new achievements for the benefit of the Motherland.