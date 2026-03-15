Constitution Day greetings

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Belarusians as the country celebrates Constitution Day.

“The achievements of recent decades, which have shaped the image of modern Belarus - strong, successful, and future-oriented - are the result of implementing the fundamental principles enshrined in the Basic Law,” the message of greetings said. “The Constitution embodies a great meaning - the sole source of state power and the bearer of sovereignty is the people, united by the crucial spiritual and moral values passed down to us from our ancestors.”

The head of state noted that the national legal system is built on the Constitution, ensuring the legal protection of every individual. “Firm commitment to the provisions of the Basic Law keeps us developing steadily and confidently moving forward, despite the complexity of the geopolitical situation. I am convinced this will continue to be the case,” he emphasized.

The President sincerely wished everyone health, wellbeing, and new achievements for the good of the Fatherland: “May this holiday serve as a reminder of our responsibility to future generations for the peace and prosperity of our native country.”