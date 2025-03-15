Constitution Day greetings

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings as Belarusians celebrate Constitution Day.

“The Basic Law, updated with the participation of millions of Belarusians, has become the foundation for building a truly people's state, where care for the individual is the priority of the state policy,” the head of state said. “Belarus is creating a society of equal opportunities, protecting the rights and freedoms of citizens, strengthening the institution of family, a system of support for youth, actively developing healthcare, science and education. The state assists in spiritual revival, preservation of cultural heritage and interfaith dialogue.”

The President stressed: “In the year of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the provisions of the Constitution aimed at preserving the historical truth about the sacred feat of the Belarusian people are of particular importance. Our children and grandchildren should know and remember this truth about the heroes who defended the freedom of the Motherland.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed his conviction that patriotism, unity, loyalty to the constitutional principles and values will be the guarantee of prosperity and independence of the country.

The head of state wished everyone peace, prosperity and new achievements for the benefit of the Fatherland.