Engineering Troops Day greetings

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the personnel and veterans of the engineering troops of the Armed Forces as they celebrate Engineering Troops Day.

“The army's fighting ability, its victories and defeats are largely determined by training, technical equipment and resilience of the engineering troops. This was the case during the Great Patriotic War, when military engineers, bringing the Victory closer, equipped positions, set minefields and crossings under shelling and bombing,” the message of greetings reads. “Just as selflessly, military engineers participated in the post-war restoration of the national economy, liquidation of the consequences of natural disasters and the Chernobyl disaster.”

According to the head of state, military engineers have been successfully carrying out responsible tasks of neutralizing explosive objects, preventing natural threats, ensuring safe life of the citizens of the country.

“I am convinced that the engineering troops of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, equipped with modern weapons and equipment, will continue to be a reliable link in ensuring military security of the Belarusian state, peace and stability in our society,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

The President addressed special words of gratitude to the veterans who have made a significant contribution to the establishment and development of the engineering troops, wished them good health, peace, and new successes in their work to strengthen the defense capability of Belarus.