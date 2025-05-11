Greetings on Day of State Flag, State Emblem and National Anthem of Belarus

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated his compatriots on the Day of the State Flag, State Emblem and State Anthem of the Republic of Belarus.

"The choice of the Belarusians made 30 years ago marked the triumph of historical justice and the start of peaceful creative life of the young country," the message of greetings reads.

National symbols, having absorbed the spiritual power of the people, carry their values and meanings, strengthen unity and inspire them to great achievements, the President emphasized.

"The successes of the current generation - from strong statehood to developed economy - will always be illuminated by the sun rising over the globe, have red-green hues and accompanied by the melody of the anthem," the head of state noted.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished all fellow countrymen health, happiness and new achievements for the benefit of the homeland of Belarus.