Greetings on Belarus-Russia Unity Day

Chairman of the State Supreme Council of the Union State, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has issued a congratulatory message on the Day of Unity of the Peoples of Belarus and Russia.

The head of state noted that on 2 April 1996, Belarus and Russia signed the Treaty on the Establishment of the Community of Belarus and Russia, relying on the historically formed common destiny of Belarusians and Russians and on the will of both peoples for further rapprochement.

“Thirty years have passed since then. The Community, the Union, the Union State are successive links in a chain of well-considered steps along our integration path,” the message reads. “The policy vectors of the Union State remain unchanged: peace and harmony, unity and progress, prosperity and social justice.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that the fraternal peoples of Belarus and Russia cherish the traditions of mutual trust carried through the centuries, take rightful pride in their shared history, honor the memory of their ancestors, and carefully preserve spiritual and moral values. Their substantial joint achievements help millions of Belarusians and Russians live with dignity, work, raise children, and look to the future with confidence.

“Mutually beneficial cooperation in various sectors, growing trade, and the implementation of bilateral programs and projects open up new opportunities for the steady improvement of our peoples’ well-being. We are ensuring the food security and technological sovereignty of the Union State. Our two countries are creating a unified scientific, educational, informational, and cultural space in which citizens of Belarus and Russia feel part of a single whole,” the Belarusian leader stated.

Minsk and Moscow jointly defend their goals and ideals on the international stage, support each other in countering unlawful sanctions, strengthen their unified defense potential, do everything possible to reduce military-political tensions in the world, and strive to restore global trust, the President noted.

“Dear friends, by following the path of close integration, we are able to respond to contemporary challenges, improve living standards and well-being, and raise a worthy new generation that will carry forward the legacy of our peoples,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

On this festive day, the President of Belarus wished everyone health, happiness, and success in their creative endeavors.