Aleksandr Lukashenko extends congratulations on Belarus-Russia Unity Day

Chairman of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has issued a congratulatory message on the Day of Unity of the Peoples of Belarus and Russia.

The head of state noted that the day of 2 April is significant for Belarusians and Russians, as it has become a symbol of true brotherhood cemented by a common historical past, cultural and spiritual affinity, numerous family ties.

“We are bound by long-standing traditions of friendship and mutual assistance. We have shared common victories and the burden of difficult trials, the bitterness of incredible losses and the joy of creation. Today we are building our future together on the foundation of mutual trust and support. The implementation of large-scale Union State programs, cooperation in economy, science and technology open up new, virtually limitless horizons for Belarus-Russia partnership. Successes in nuclear energy, space research, mechanical engineering and microelectronics have become important steps towards achieving technological sovereignty and import independence,” the message reads.

The President emphasized that the well-being of people is a priority of the integration project. “Equal rights, social guarantees, freedom of choice and access to quality services in healthcare, education, pension provision remain its unshakable foundation. A common educational, informational and cultural space allows every citizen of Belarus and Russia to feel part of a large whole - our common Fatherland,” he noted.

Today's life clearly demonstrates that only together can Belarusians and Russians successfully confront the challenges of the time, the head of state continued.

“We will soon celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory. It has proven the undeniable truth: as long as we stand together, we are invincible,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

The President wished everyone good health, prosperity, family harmony and peace: “May our common efforts strengthen unity, and may cooperation between Belarus and Russia serve as a guarantee of prosperity for future generations.”