Aleksandr Lukashenko sends greetings on Day of Belarusian Science

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated scientists, employees of research centers and higher education institutions on the Day of Belarusian Science.

“The history of our native land knows many famous scientists who worked selflessly for the sake of progress, who strengthened the intellectual potential of the nation. Thanks to the accumulated experience, the continuity of scientific traditions, the introduction of advanced technologies, Belarus remains a highly developed country, retaining its leading positions in the international arena in various areas of science, technology and innovations,” the message of congratulations reads.

The head of state noted that it is science that gives impetus to the development of the economy and society, ensuring security and sovereignty, creating a solid foundation for a comfortable and peaceful life for millions of citizens. “Not only the well-being, but also the future of our Motherland largely depends on the results of scientists' work,” the President noted.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed confidence that Belarusian science is capable of fulfilling the most ambitious tasks and implementing the boldest ideas if everyone continues to work for the result, promptly responds to ongoing changes and constantly moves forward.

“I wish you good health, happiness, peace, new scientific achievements for the benefit of our native Belarus,” the head of state wished.