Victory Day greetings

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated his compatriots on the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War.

“For Belarusians this is a sacred date and is an occasion to reflect on the lessons of the past, think about the value of peace and pay tribute to those who saved humanity from fascism, defended our independence and happy future.

Grateful descendants keep alive the memory of each of the millions of defenders of the unconquered Motherland who were tortured and killed by the Nazis, who selflessly fought at the front, in the ranks of partisans and underground fighters, worked on the home front and after liberation revived the country from ruins,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that such an example of exceptional courage and patriotism unites and makes people stronger, inspires contemporaries for creative achievements for the glory of dear Belarus.

“We are proud of the brave generation of the winners, and our duty to them is to preserve peace in our land and keep the truth about the distant war, replenishing its chronicle with names, events and facts faded with time,” the President said.