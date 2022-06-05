Greetings on 1030th anniversary of Polotsk diocese

Dear compatriots,

I sincerely congratulate you on the important date – the 1030th anniversary of the founding of the first Polotsk diocese.

This event was the beginning of the glorious chronicle of Orthodoxy in the Belarusian lands, the result of the choice of culture and world view that was made by our early ancestors.

Having gone through the centuries of epochal challenges and achievements, the Orthodox Church and its holy leaders left the examples of spiritual feats in the name of faith, peace and promotion of Christian values. Today this legacy remains the moral guideline for believers, the fundamental part of our historical memory and unites Belarusians and fraternal Slavonic nations.

I am convinced that the high authority, wise and socially responsible activities of the Belarusian Orthodox Church will always help preserve the continuity of age-old traditions, enhance the national unity and interfaith harmony for the benefit of the people and in the name of peace in the sacred Belarusian lands.

I wish you strong health and God’s help in all good deeds.

Aleksandr Lukashenko