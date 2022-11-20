Greetings to workers and veterans of agricultural sector and its processing industry

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated workers and veterans of the agricultural sector and its processing industry on their professional holiday marked on 20 November.

“Creative love for the native land and respect for the hard farming labor have always been fundamental values of the Belarusian people. These traditions have largely shaped our destiny and helped build a strong independent state. This year, despite the pressure of sanctions and natural calamities, Belarus has reaped a worthy harvest. This new victory of more than two hundred thousand humble and hard-working villagers is a huge contribution to the food security of the country,” the message of greetings reads.

According to the head of state, the country’s agro-industrial complex is developing successfully and steadily. Thanks to the introduction of advanced technologies in farming and cattle breeding, modernization of processing plants, constant work of scientists to improve the seed and breeding stock, there are great opportunities for future achievements.

Aleksandr Lukashenko is convinced that in the future national farmers will accomplish all important tasks and continue increasing the production and export potential of the industry.

The President wished the workers and veterans of agriculture and processing industry strong health, excellent mood, good weather and high yields.