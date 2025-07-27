Aleksandr Lukashenko sends professional holiday greetings to Belarusian trade workers

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to workers and veterans of the trade industry as the country celebrates Trade Workers’ Day.

“Throughout history, trade has never been merely a service sector governed by economic laws, complex logistics, and mutually beneficial exchange. It has always been a process of live interaction, fostering strong connections between people, cities, countries, and even continents,” the message of greetings reads.

The President emphasized that Belarus' trade sector today is a modern, diversified industry featuring retail chains, convenience stores, and a vast array of online commerce options. Yet, it has preserved its most crucial aspect—a human-centered approach and a commitment to meeting people's needs.

“Preserve the traditions established by industry veterans, continuously improve service quality and standards, and further enhance the achievements of Belarus' trade system,” the head of state urged. “On this festive occasion, I wish you good health, happiness, and new successes in your work. May the best reward for your daily efforts be the positive feedback from grateful customers.”