Greetings to Kommunarka confectionary

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent a message of greetings to workers and veterans of the Kommunarka confectionary to congratulate them on the 120th anniversary of the legendary factory.

“Since 1905, the company has come a long way from a small coffee house to the flagship of the confectionery industry of independent Belarus, whose products are highly appreciated in our country and far beyond its borders,” the message reads.

The use of ecologically clean organic raw materials, effective modern technologies, unusual recipes and original flavor combinations allow the factory to expand markets and win new fans, the head of state stated.

“It is not surprising that Kommunarka’s sweet products were among the first to be awarded the country’s highest award - the State Quality Mark, which has become a symbol of national recognition of your work,” the President noted.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed confidence that the dedicated and enterprising staff of the factory will do its best to fulfill the tasks facing the confectionery industry.

The head of state wished the workers and veterans of the factory good health, happiness and conquest of new professional heights.