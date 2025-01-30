Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulates Mozyr Oil Refinery on 50th anniversary

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated active and retired workers of Mozyr Oil Refinery on the company's 50th anniversary.

“Over these years, the Polesie-based company has come a long way to become a Belarusian petrochemical industry giant and this journey was marked by many professional achievements. The ambitious modernization program that began in the difficult 1990s allowed the company to introduce advanced technologies and achieve world-class standards of quality and safety,” the message of congratulations reads.

The head of state noted that thanks to out-of-the-box solutions, Mozyr Oil Refinery is now a steadily growing company with great prospects.

“I send anniversary greetings to everyone who stood at ground zero, who continues the company's glorious traditions, who makes a significant contribution to the Belarusian economy and domestic oil refining industry,” said Aleksandr Lukashenko.

The President wished the company's workers and retirees good health, happiness, peace and goodness, and the enterprise - new production successes.