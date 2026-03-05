Greetings to Belavia

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated the active and retired employees of the Belarusian airlines Belavia on the 30th anniversary of its founding.

The head of state noted that over three decades, through their daily work, several generations of aviation professionals have created a national brand the country can rightfully be proud of.

“By carefully preserving the best traditions of domestic passenger aviation and introducing modern safety and service standards, Belavia has earned well-deserved recognition around the world and secured its status as a reliable and responsible carrier,” the message of congratulations reads.

“Despite sanctions pressure, you continue to maintain this high standard and look to the future with confidence. You are renewing your fleet and expanding your route network,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

The President wished the airline’s staff and retired workers good health, happiness, and peaceful skies. “May the course set 30 years ago continue to guide the aircraft in their cornflower-blue livery toward new professional achievements for the benefit of our native Belarus,” the head of state added.