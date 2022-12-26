Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulates Belarusbank on 100th anniversary

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated active and retired employees of Belarusbank on its 100th anniversary.

“You can rightly be proud of the century-old history of a truly national bank which reputation of a reliable banking institution was built by several generations of highly qualified specialists,” the message of congratulations reads.

Today Belarusbank is the leader of the domestic financial market. It has an extensive network of branches and offices providing services for individuals and corporate clients all over the country, the President noted. “Your active role in funding investment projects, providing loans to buyers of domestic goods, participation in the most important government programs and the introduction of innovative banking technologies are important for the economic development of the country and contribute to improvement of the living standards of people,” the Belarusian leader emphasized. “Your efforts to make banking services more accessible and your support for the most important social initiatives of the state deserve special public recognition,” the head of state added.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed confidence that the staff of Belarusbank would preserve the traditions of the bank and continue to play a leading role in the country’s banking system. “I wish everyone good health, happiness, well-being and the fulfillment of the most daring professional ideas for the prosperity of the Republic of Belarus,” the President added.