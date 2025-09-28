Greetings to workers and veterans of mechanical engineering industry

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has offered congratulations on a professional holiday to workers and veterans of the mechanical engineering industry.

The message reads: “The mechanical engineering industry is one of the most important ones for the Belarusian economy. It gives jobs to tens of thousands of residents of the republic. The products that roll off Belarusian assembly lines are in demand in all the corners of the planet.”

According to the President, the foundation for this successful work has been laid down by veterans while fresh ideas of today’s young people help introduce cutting-edge and innovative technologies into manufacturing.

“I am convinced that by utilizing the accumulated experience and results of modern accomplishments, workers of the Industry Ministry, scientific design bureaus, industrial enterprises will continue accomplishing responsible tasks for ensuring technological sovereignty, thus bolstering our positions on the international market,” the head of state stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished everyone good health, prosperity, and the conquest of new heights for the sake of prosperity of the native country.