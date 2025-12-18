Greetings to Belspetsvneshtechnika team

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated the employees and veterans of the state foreign trade enterprise Belspetsvneshtechnika on its 30th anniversary.

“In a relatively short span of time, Belspetsvneshtechnika has established itself as an integral component of the national defense-industrial complex and a formidable export entity, earning a reputation as a reliable and competent partner well beyond Belarus. This achievement is a direct result of the efforts of those who built the enterprise’s foundations and those who, through their dedicated work today, make a vital contribution to advancing military-technical cooperation and strengthening our state’s security,” the President stated.

He expressed confidence that the Belspetsvneshtechnika team will continue to successfully accomplish all assigned tasks and that the company’s role in promoting domestic products will only increase. “May every project be a success, and may you have as many reasons for pride as possible,” the message reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the company’s employees good health, peace, prosperity, well-being, and continued professional success for the benefit of Belarus.