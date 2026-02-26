Greetings to staff and veterans of Belorusneft

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated the staff and veterans of the Belorusneft company on its 60th anniversary.

The head of state noted that this is not just an anniversary but a significant landmark in the history of the national industry.

“Established as part of the fuel and energy complex of the Soviet Union, the enterprise has become a reliable pillar for the country’s economy,” the message reads.

Belorusneft company is currently engaged not only in drilling and extracting oil but also in developing the country’s most extensive network of gas stations. It serves as the national operator of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and continuously introduces advanced technology into production and management. “Consistent state policy and the cohesive work of the team make it possible to effectively respond to the challenges of the time and address the most critical strategic tasks,” the President stated.

The organization’s operational geography has long expanded beyond Belarus and includes countries such as Russia, China, Ecuador, and others, where it operates successfully, is well-known, and is valued as a reliable partner.

“Belorusneft makes a significant contribution both to the economy and to social stability, the development of regions, and the support of culture, education, and sports,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

The head of state particularly noted the important role of all those who were at the enterprise’s origins and who continue the glorious traditions of Belarusian oil workers. “I am confident that the team will continue to advance with full dedication,” he added.

The President wished the staff and veterans of Belorusneft good health, happiness, success, and confidence in the future.