Greetings to workers and veterans of energy sector

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated workers and veterans of the energy sector on their professional holiday, Energy Industry Worker’s Day.

“The country’s fuel and energy complex is one of the key sectors of the national economy, ensuring the sustainable operation of domestic enterprises and social facilities. Modern, reliable, and dynamically developing energy system enterprises create highly productive jobs and play a vital role in the development of cities and regions,” the message reads.

The head of state noted that the launch of two units at the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant has strengthened the country’s energy potential like never before. “The decision to build a third unit was a timely and important step towards the further development of Belarus and strengthening of its sovereignty,” the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko added that all the industry’s achievements, unique experience, and expertise are the result of the daily work of a large and close-knit team.

“I am confident that your professionalism, knowledge and skills, and long-standing work traditions will ensure the effective resolution of the tasks at hand,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

The President wished all industry workers and veterans health, happiness, boundless energy, new achievements, and a peaceful sky above their heads.