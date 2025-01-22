Greetings on Diplomatic Worker Day

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated active and retired employees of the country's diplomatic service on their professional holiday - Diplomatic Worker Day.

“At the current stage of our state's development, you face the most important tasks: to be a reliable outpost representing the economic interests of Belarus, its export potential, bringing in investment and the latest technologies, consistently expanding the circle of our partners and like-minded people abroad, convincingly proving to opponents the futility of any pressure on our country, helping compatriots in difficult situations abroad, and doing everything possible to strengthen peace and security,” the message of congratulations reads.

The President expressed confidence that diplomats, as true professionals and state people, will cope with this important mission with dignity.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished that every employee of the MFA system, fully possessing the necessary erudition and training, proudly bear the high title of diplomat, and always remain an example of a true citizen and patriot. “I wish good health, peace and many professional successes to all active and retired employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the head of state added.