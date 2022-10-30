Greetings to workers and veterans of road transport and road services

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated workers and veterans of road transport and road services on their professional holiday on 30 October.

“Automobile transport and the road sector are one of the most important and dynamically developing industries of the national economy. Timely and reliable delivery of passengers and cargo inside the country and abroad is your daily task. People’s mobility and the stable operation of thousands of enterprises depend on how well your work is fulfilled,” the message of greetings reads.

The President stressed that given the current situation in the world, special responsibility, competence, and flexibility in logistics are now required of the industry workers: “You are coping with all the challenges, increasing competitiveness and improving the quality of your services. I am convinced that the considerable potential of the industry will help you successfully achieve social and economic goals in the future and implement all projects to develop road infrastructure in Belarus,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the workers and veterans of the road transport and road services strong health, peaceful skies over their heads, happiness and wellbeing.