Greetings to people working in pharmaceutical and microbiological industries

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated people working in the pharmaceutical and microbiological industries on their professional holiday.

“The life and health of Belarusians are our biggest value and most important goal; they are paramount for the national security. People working in the pharmaceutical and microbiological industries make a significant contribution to public health. Thanks to your efforts, Belarusian pharmaceutical products are well known in many countries, and the list of domestically-made medicines is constantly expanded with the latest world-class developments,” the message reads.

The head of state expressed confidence that commitment, dedication and a responsible attitude to work of the industry professionals will allow adequately responding to new challenges, effectively addressing problems facing the industry, providing Belarusians with high-quality medicines, strengthening economic sovereignty of the country.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished employees of pharmaceutical and microbiological companies health, peace, prosperity and success in their difficult work.