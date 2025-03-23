Greetings to Belarusian housing and utilities sector

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent the professional day greetings to the workers and veterans of the Belarusian housing and utilities sector.

“You have chosen a challenging, but very important and necessary job. The quality of life, convenience and daily comfort of every person largely depends on your work. Thanks in large part to you, we have been successfully implementing the state program Comfortable Housing and Favorable Environment which envisages the provision of quality drinking water, major repairs of houses, reconstruction of courtyard areas, improvement of solid municipal waste management, landscaping and other significant projects,” the congratulatory message reads.

The President expressed gratitude to the large staff of the sector for their dedication and devotion, and addressed warm words to the veterans, whose many years of labor serve as an excellent example for the youth.

“I am convinced that knowledge and high professionalism will help achieve all the set goals,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished all the workers of the industry health, happiness, realization of the boldest plans and progressive ideas for the sake of prosperity of beloved Belarus.