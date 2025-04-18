Greetings to President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa and the brotherly people of Zimbabwe on the 45th anniversary of the country's independence.

“Having demonstrated unwavering courage and patriotism in the selfless struggle against the colonial regime, Zimbabweans won freedom and opened a new chapter in the history of their country, which today is one of the most progressive ones in Africa. The Republic of Belarus knows you as a direct participant in the national liberation movement, a devoted patriot who cares deeply about the well-being of Zimbabweans. Under your wise leadership, the Republic of Zimbabwe is consistently growing its economy, improving the quality of life of people, contributing to the resolution of issues related to regional security and global order, actively expanding foreign policy ties,” the message of congratulations reads.

The head of state noted that Minsk and Harare effectively interact and support each other at the political level, strengthen humanitarian ties, and implement a number of joint projects.

“I hope that the interstate relations will maintain momentum going forward. I am very pleased to see the positive impact of the Belarus-Zimbabwe friendship on the socio-economic development of your beautiful country. I will be glad to welcome you to the hospitable Belarusian land in May of this year and discuss in detail promising areas of cooperation across the board,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.