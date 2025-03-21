Greetings to congratulated Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the election of Kirsty Coventry, the Minister of Youth, Sport, Art and Recreation of the Republic of Zimbabwe, two-time Olympic swimming champion, as President of the International Olympic Committee.

“I am confident that the election of one of your brightest compatriots to such a high and responsible post will help the international Olympic movement to re-prioritize respect, mutual understanding, and peaceful coexistence between peoples, the preservation of human dignity and move away from the massive politicization of sport and discrimination against athletes,” the congratulatory message reads.

“I hope that with the assistance of Kirsty Coventry, and by implementing joint projects and programs we will be able to raise many generations of young talented athletes who will reach new sporting heights and shine bright in the constellation of sports stars,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.