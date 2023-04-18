Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the people of Zimbabwe as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“Your state is experiencing robust economic growth and a rise in population’s well-being amidst the challenges associated with external pressure,” the message of congratulations reads. “The agreement on sister city relations between Minsk and Harare and the opening of the Zimbabwean embassy in Minsk are part of the efforts to establish closer cooperation between our countries.”

The head of state called the meeting with Emmerson Mnangagwa this year a truly milestone event: “During the negotiations, we arrived at significant agreements in manufacturing, trade, agriculture, energy, transport, mining, healthcare and education. I am confident that they will be successfully implemented and will advance Belarus-Zimbabwe relations to a qualitatively new level.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Emmerson Mnangagwa great health and longevity and the people of Zimbabwe peace and prosperity.