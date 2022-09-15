Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa to congratulate him on his 80th birthday.

"Under your leadership, Zimbabwe has achieved impressive success in socio-economic development and confidently defended its interests in the international arena," the message of greetings reads.

The head of state stressed that he highly appreciates the partnership relations between Minsk and Harare.

"I am convinced that an open and trusting Belarusian-Zimbabwean dialogue will contribute to the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in various sectors, the effective implementation of new joint projects," the President said.