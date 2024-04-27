Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa as the country celebrates Freedom Day.

“Thirty years ago, your valiant people defeated the shameful phenomenon of apartheid, finally achieved fair treatment of citizens, the right for everyone to shape the future of their country. Since that moment, your state has embodied the ideals of sovereign equality, multipolarity, sustainable development, regional integration and equal opportunities for everyone in international relations,” the message of congratulations reads.

According to the head of state, having similar ideals and goals, Belarus and South Africa have supported each other during this time at multilateral platforms, promoted cooperation in trade, manufacturing and science, and expanded contacts between businesses.

“Taking into account the great cooperation potential in a variety of sectors, I confirm my readiness to host you in our hospitable land in order to discuss cooperation prospects and thrash out plans for the future,” the President emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Cyril Ramaphosa excellent health, longevity and new successes, and the people of South Africa peace and prosperity.