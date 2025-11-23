Greetings to President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela on his birthday.

“Political wisdom, strong sense of patriotism, and unwavering loyalty to the people have defined your life path as a fighter for the freedom and sovereignty of Venezuela,” the message of congratulations reads.

“In today’s difficult geopolitical conditions, we are witnessing the birth of a new multipolar world in which the voice of every state will carry weight and significance. It is necessary to make every joint effort so that this just world order becomes a reality in the near future,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

The President noted that Belarus, in its foreign policy, consistently supports the fraternal Venezuelan people. “We stand in firm solidarity with the Bolivarian government under your leadership and strongly condemn any aggressive actions taken against independent Venezuela that unjustifiably strain the regional situation in the Caribbean and Latin America declared a zone of peace at the CELAC summit in Havana in 2014,” the Belarusian leader pointed out.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed confidence that the heroic past and strength of spirit of the loyal sons of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela will ensure the state’s resilience against numerous threats, while the consistent development of the Belarus-Venezuela strategic partnership will contribute to peace and prosperity in both countries.

The Belarusian President wished good health, inexhaustible energy, and success in all areas of state governance to Nicolás Maduro, and unity, spiritual support, and the intercession of the country’s first canonized saints, José Gregorio Hernández and Sister Carmen Rendiles Martínez, to the citizens of Venezuela.