Greetings to President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“The brotherly Venezuelan people know well the value of freedom. For decades, they have been confidently advancing toward the high ideals of justice, peace, and equality, despite numerous challenges and obstacles from unfriendly nations,” the message of greetings reads.

“In the recent parliamentary and regional elections, the Venezuelan people once again reaffirmed their commitment to the path of development laid out by my forever friend, Comandante Hugo Chávez; the path that the country continues to follow today under your wise leadership, dear Nicolas,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

The President emphasized that Belarus highly values the strong relationship of priority cooperation and mutual support between the two countries. “I am confident that we will continue to do our utmost to strengthen these ties through the successful implementation of joint projects,” he said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished good health and boundless energy to carry out the most ambitious plans to Nicolas Maduro and unity and progress to the people of Venezuela.