Greetings to Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro and the people of Venezuela as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“Thanks to the decisions to ‘reset’ bilateral relations, interstate contacts between Minsk and Caracas have intensified significantly. By combining efforts we will effectively resist the destructive policy of the West and ensure sustainable development for our states in the current difficult conditions. I believe that this is a very timely decision given the global challenges that our countries have recently faced,” the message of congratulations reads.

The head of state emphasized that Belarus is ready to continue strengthening friendship with Venezuela through the expansion of political, trade, economic, scientific, technical, humanitarian, military and cultural cooperation.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Nicolas Maduro good health and long life, and the Venezuelan people peace and prosperity.