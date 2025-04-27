Greetings to President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa as the country celebrates Freedom Day.

The congratulatory message notes that almost a third of a century ago the heroic people of South Africa chose the path of justice, equality, respect for human dignity. “The country is committed to these ideals today and steadfastly defends them on the international stage by using effective methods of bilateral and multilateral diplomacy. Minsk shares Pretoria's principles and values. We are also building an independent model of sustainable development, realizing genuine multi-vectorism through integration into universal and regional associations,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

He emphasized that Belarus is grateful to South Africa for its support in the UN and BRICS+ and is open to more intensive interaction through the New Development Bank and the African Union.

“I am convinced that at a time when international trade is feeling significant pressure, it is necessary to intensify economic ties between our states, primarily in such areas as manufacturing, agriculture, education, information and communication technologies. I count on your personal support of these initiatives,” the President noted.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Cyril Ramaphosa good health and longevity, and the people of friendly South Africa prosperity and happiness.