Greetings to Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko sent birthday greetings to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan.

"The achievements of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the path of strengthening statehood, modernizing the economy, and enhancing its international standing serve as undeniable evidence of the correctness of your course and also your selfless service to the Uzbek people," the message of greetings reads. “I express firm confidence that the traditions of fraternal Belarusian-Uzbek friendship will continue to serve as a solid foundation for further development of our bilateral cooperation, to which Minsk attaches particular importance.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Shavkat Mirziyoyev good health and inexhaustible vitality for new outstanding achievements benefiting Uzbekistan.