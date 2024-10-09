Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Uganda President Yoweri Museveni as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“The proclamation of an independent political course in 1962 became the beginning of a new stage in the history of your country, opened opportunities for its sustainable social and economic development,” the message of greetings reads. “Uganda's policy is based on the principles of self-determination of peoples, peaceful coexistence, respect, non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states, preservation of traditional values and culture, which are close to Belarusians.”

According to the President, Belarus considers Uganda its promising partner in East Africa. “We have a significant potential for increasing the level of bilateral contacts and cooperation,” the Belarusian leader said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Yoweri Museveni excellent health, optimism and new successes in solving state tasks, and wished peace and harmony to all the people of Uganda.