Greetings to Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended congratulations to Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, on the International Day of Neutrality and the 30th Anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality.

In his message to Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Aleksandr Lukashenko stated: “In today’s world, full of contradictions and conflicts, your country’s policy serves as a shining example for many of building foreign relations based on good-neighborliness, mutual respect, and equal partnership.” He added: “I am convinced that Belarusian-Turkmen relations have significant potential for development for the benefit of our peoples.”

Addressing Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the Belarusian head of state noted that Belarus consistently co-authors Turkmenistan’s significant peacekeeping initiatives at United Nations forums, which are aimed at maintaining stability and peace, ensuring universal sustainable development, and strengthening international ties. “I take this opportunity to confirm that we are committed to further deepening cooperation between Minsk and Ashgabat,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.