Greetings to Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the people of the country on their national holiday, Independence Day.

“I am convinced that the consistent strengthening of the Belarusian-Turkmen relations will help us unlock the significant potential of our interstate partnership,” the head of state stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Serdar Berdimuhamedov good health and unwavering energy for further success in his work for the benefit of the nation, and peace and prosperity to the people of friendly Turkmenistan.