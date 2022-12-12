Greetings to Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow on the International Day of Neutrality.

“The unique status of Turkmenistan that was enshrined in the UN Resolution and that underpins the foreign policy of your state, highlights the peace-loving nature of the Turkmenistan people, their commitment to a calm and progressive development,” the message of congratulations reads.

The friendly relations between Minsk and Ashgabat will help intensify the dialogue across a wide range of areas and further deepen the Belarus-Turkmenistan cooperation, the head of state is convinced.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished good health, happiness and wellbeing to Serdar Berdimuhamedow, and prosperity and harmony to the people of Turkmenistan.