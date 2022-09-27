Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“Today Turkmenistan is a dynamically developing state that has achieved significant results in many sectors during the years of its sovereignty. Within the framework of shared history and space Belarus has always sincerely rejoiced at your successes,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state expressed confidence that by joint efforts the two countries would be able to maintain the existing ties and advance the bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Serdar Berdimuhamedow good health, creative energy and new accomplishments in state-building, and also further prosperity, peace and good to the sovereign neutral Turkmenistan.