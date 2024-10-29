Greetings to Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye as the country celebrates Republic Day.

“During the years of independence, your country has undoubtedly made significant achievements in all sectors of state building. Modern Türkiye is confidently moving along the path of progress and modernization, playing an important role in maintaining peace and stability in the region and the world,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state noted: “Minsk and Ankara are linked by a lot of interesting projects in various areas: from trade and investment to the humanitarian sector. The number of Belarusians tourists who visit your sunny country increases every year. Thanks to the well-developed transport communications and the visa waiver program, Turkish citizens also have excellent opportunities to feel the distinctive features of every Belarusian - hospitality and sincerity.”

“I recall with great pleasure our meeting in Astana in July 2024. I am ready to continue bilateral contacts and will gratefully take advantage of your invitation to pay an official visit to Türkiye,” the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Recep Tayyip Erdoğan good health and success in his political activities, and also peaceful skies, unity and prosperity to the friendly Turkish people.